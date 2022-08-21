Emma Watson and rumoured boyfriend Brandon Green have been spotted in Venice, apparently enjoying a romantic getaway in the stunning city known for its canals and gondolas.

The “Harry Potter” star and Green were photographed holding hands while taking a casual stroll before dining al fresco at one of Venice’s many restaurants.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Watson and Green, son of British tycoon Sir Philip Green, were first spotted together in September 2021, and have reportedly been an item ever since.

According to the Daily Mail, a source said that Green has been “wooing” Watson, with whom he apparently bonded over their shared concern over protecting the environment.

“He got very interested in biodiversity and saving the oceans. He does a lot of charity work with both Monaco’s Prince Albert’s foundation and Princess Charlene’s foundation,” a source told the outlet. “He is very into fitness and gets involved with galas and charities that help the planet. He does frequent beach clean-ups and whatever he can to help.”