Anticipation is building for “The Idol”, the upcoming HBO Max series set in the music industry starring and co-created by The Weeknd.

A second trailer for the upcoming TV drama has been released, making its debut duting The Weeknd’s Saturday night concert in Las Vegas, featuring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd (who’s billed under his real name, Abel Tesfaye).

Co-created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson, “The Idol” follows the story of a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic Los Angeles club owner who is also the leader of a secretive cult.

The cast also includes Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennot, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria, in addition to the late Anne Heche in one of her final screen roles.

Meanwhile, fans of Blackpink will notice that one of the K-pop quartet’s members, Jennie (billed as Jennie Ruby Jane), also appears in the latest trailer

No word on when the series will be arriving, but HBO Max promises it will be “coming soon.”