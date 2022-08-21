Jesse Eisenberg’s next project promises to be a hairy experience — literally.

Speaking with Variety while debuting his directorial debut, “When You Save the World”, Eisenberg revealed his unusual next acting role.

“The next movie I’m doing is [with] the Zellner Brothers,” he said. “They’re just these brilliant directors that I’ve wanted to work with for a long time, and I’m playing a Sasquatch.”

He elaborated by pointing out he would probably be unrecognizable.

“In full makeup. In full body hair. No lines — I grunt, but no lines — and I’m so looking forward to this,” he added.

While the plot of the movie is still under wraps, a clue might be found in the brothers’ 2010 short “Sasquatch Birth Journal 2”, a four-minute film that garnered the duo a Sundance Film Festival award.

“Sasquatch fanatics since they were children, the Zellner brothers think of the Sasquatch as a friend but also acknowledge their ‘unhealthy, unrealistic desire to pet and cuddle wild animals,'” reads the description of the video, in which a female Sasquatch appears to give birth.