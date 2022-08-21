Ireland Baldwin is taking a bold step with her hair, by shaving it all off.

On Sunday, August 21, the model took to Instagram to share a look at her new ‘do.

“Don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will,” wrote the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger in the caption.

She concluded her post by tagging @hairmettle, the Instagram account of stylist Hannah Bonetti, noting that she’d been “buzzed by @hairmettle 💕”

Baldwin followed up by sharing some pics in Instagram Stories, including one of her sitting in the salon chair, along with the caption, “Bye red villain era … Will miss you.”

She also shared another pic, this one of her new shorn-haired look.

Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

“Do things that scare you. Do things that other people say you’ll never do. My hair was destroyed by years of bleach and modeling and bullshit since I was 17. It’s long overdue for a restart/refresh,” she wrote in the caption.

“I’ve always wanted to do this, but I was always scared. Now that I don’t care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever,” she added, concluding, “GI Jane/Evey Hammond level unlocked.”