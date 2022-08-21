Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Will Smith has been absent from social media since his infamous slap of Chris Rock during this year’s Oscars, but it appears the “King Richard” star is venturing back.

On Sunday, Aug. 22, he shared a video in which he and son Trey capture a giant spider, trapping it under a bowl.

READ MORE: Will Smith Jokes About Wanting To Get Back On Social Media After Oscars Slap — See His Post

According to Smith, however, it’s his son’s job to dispose of the heft arachnid.

“You gotta get that outta here,” Will tells Trey, jokingly adding, “You’re young and strong, you can handle the bite.”

Smith’s new Instagram post comes just one day after he hinted that he might be making a return to social media.

“Me trying to get back on social,” he wrote, accompanying a video of a baby gorilla tentatively poking an adult gorilla.