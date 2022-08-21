Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sandra Oh is fantasizing about a musical collaboration with Duran Duran in a new sneak peak of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” season 5.

The clip shows the Emmy nominee singing alongside Simon Le Bon and John Taylor of Duran Duran, which is Oh’s favourite group.

READ MORE: Sandra Oh Talks To ‘Squid Game’ Star Jung Ho-yeon About The Mental Toll Of Fame: ‘Honestly, I Got Sick’

“This is so fun, I have pictures of you on my wall,” gushes Oh.

The actress later joins the band on stage to perform their hit track, “Rio”.

The episode will will be coming later this year to Apple TV+ as part of the series’ fifth season, which premiered May 27.

READ MORE: ‘The Sandman’ Drops Surprise Two Bonus Episodes Featuring Sandra Oh, James McAvoy & More

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” follows fan-favorite celebrities sharing a car ride, singing along to their favourite personal playlists and embarking on adventures.