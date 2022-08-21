Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (12975808pc) American actress Laura Dern wearing Prada arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022

Laura Dern is paying tribute to her beloved dog Jamal.

The “Jurassic World Dominion” star took to Instagram to share photos of her late pet, along with an emotional tribute.

“Our beloved Jamal is with his angels now,” she wrote. “We are so grateful for his love.”

Revealing how Jamal was a “miracle dog”, she continued, “Thank you incredible Dr. Buote for saving Jamal THREE TIMES. You gave us so many more years with him.”

READ MORE: Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard & DeWanda Wise Talk Putting Women Front And Centre In ‘Jurassic World Dominion’

“Oh, sister. I’m so sorry for your loss,” wrote Dern’s “Big Little Lies” costar Reese Witherspoon beneath the post.

“Oh, Laura, I’m so sorry,” added Bryce Dallas Howard, who also starred in “Jurassic World Dominion”.