One of the thieves who was involved in Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris robbery is speaking out about the heist.

Yunis Abbas was one of 12 men who stole $10 million (USD) worth of jewellery from Kardashian after breaking into her hotel suite.

“Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that. Guilty? No, I don’t care,” said Abbas in an interview with VICE News.

One of the pieces stolen was the engagement ring Kardashian was given by Kanye West.

“I went on the internet, and it’s true, I saw her jewelry, I saw her ring, I saw that she showed it everywhere, and we knew this information through social media,” Abbas recalled.

“I saw one of her shows where she threw her diamond in the pool in that episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. I thought: ‘She’s got a lot of money. This lady doesn’t care at all.'”

Looking back on on the robbery at the Hotel De Pourtales, he remembered, “We got in through the little door that was open on the inside. As soon as we got in, we took control of the concierge. We overpowered him. We tied him up. But then we looked for the keys of the bedroom she stayed in. I stayed downstairs, but my two colleagues went upstairs with the concierge to go to Madame Kardashian’s room.”

Kardashian was tied up, gagged and thrown in a bathtub as the men carried out the burglary.

Abbas added, “Madame Kardashian’s secretary called for help. But she called 911 in the United States, which scared us, which made them lose a lot of time. And when we got out, there was a bunch of police outside who didn’t know anything about the robbery.”

Abbas, who spent 22 months in prison, has since published a memoir on the robbery.