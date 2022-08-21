It seems that Ewan McGregor is firing back at Mark Ruffalo after he recently dissed “Star Wars” while praising the MCU.

In an interview with Metro, Ruffalo said, “If you watch Star Wars, you’re pretty much going to get the same version of Star Wars each time … But with Marvel you can have a whole different feeling even within the Marvel Universe.”

McGregor appeared to respond to the “Hulk” star’s comments when asked if he’d ever consider joining the MCU during a fan expo in Boston.

“I don’t know that I want to do that,” said the actor, according to Comicbook.

“Because I love doing all different kinds of work. It’s true. I love to direct. I’d like to be in the theater again. I definitely want to do this again, you know, I’m in this ‘Star Wars’ world. I feel like I don’t need another … I’m not looking for that anyway.”

Both “Star Wars” and the MCU are Disney franchises

McGregor added, “That’s the beautiful thing about how passionate Disney, Lucasfilm, all of us are, who are involved with it is from the beginning is we try really hard not to let anything of the bad just to protect your experience of seeing it for the first time.”