Demi Lovato’s new boyfriend Jute$ is celebrating the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer on her 30th birthday.

The Canadian rapper took to Instagram to post a gushing tribute to Lovato on Saturday, Aug. 20.

‘Happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine,’ he wrote, while captioning a number of sweet photos and videos.

“Making u laugh has become my new obsession,” he continued. “Cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere). i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self.”

Jute$ added, “Ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u.”

Responding in comments beneath the post, Lovato wrote, “YOURE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD. I’m just so grateful I get to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love w you, this post, this caption… how are YOU real?! I love you honey.. so much.”

Jute$ is a co-writer on many of the tracks on Lovato’s new HOLY FVCK album.