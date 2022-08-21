Click to share this via email

Kate Hudson is supporting her son Ryder’s music career.

The actress teamed up with her stepfather, Kurt Russell, to watch Ryder perform with his band in L.A. over the weekend.

Hudson took to Instagram to share some snapshots from the family outing.

“Watching my baby,” she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag “stagemoms”.



The first photo shows Hudson and a friend pretending to be nervous ahead of the show, while the second shows Ryder on stage.

The last pic sees the “Almost Famous” star and Russell grinning together.

Hudson recently shared a video of 18-year-old Ryder practicing guitar while his younger brother, Bingham, played the drums.

“My boys 🥰 What more could a mom ask for other than boys who play rock and are hilarious at the same time ✅,” she wrote. “What a good big brother. We’re gonna miss you big time 😢 #offtocollege.”