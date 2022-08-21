Heidi Montag is stripping down and showcasing her blossoming baby bump.

The 35-year-old reality star channeled her inner Demi Moore while posing naked for photographer Oxana Alex.

In one of the shots, Montag cups her breasts with her hands, while another shows her using flowers to hide her private parts.

Montag and husband Spencer Pratt are expecting their second child, due December.

The couple, who’ve been married since 2008, share four-year-old son Gunner and revealed it took “about 18 months” of trying to conceive for their second.

“I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer,” Montag told Us Weekly. “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

Montag opened up about how this pregnancy has “had more difficulties,” specifically with trouble conceiving.

“I think a lot of women struggle with this and it’s just not something a lot of people talk about because it’s so hard and it’s so personal,” the former MTV star explained. “I felt really blessed having Gunner and having such a beautiful healthy son, so I was trying not to be ungrateful for my life and for what I do have. And at the same time, it was such a deep longing in my heart that I had — wanting a sibling for Gunner and wanting to expand our family.”