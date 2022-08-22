Click to share this via email

Scott Disick was involved in a car accident in his Lamborghini Urus over the weekend.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star crashed on Sunday, according to TMZ, with his car flipping after he reportedly smashed into a stone mailbox.

The incident took place in the Oaks gated community in Calabasas; law enforcement sources told the site that Disick was alone in the car and “didn’t appear impaired.”

Disick was said to have suffered a minor cut to the head and refused medical attention when paramedics arrived on the scene.

It’s not known what made the car flip, but TMZ claimed speed appeared to have been a factor. The publication shared photos of the vehicle on its side.

Disick’s Lamborghini was towed from the scene. He was not cited.

The reality TV star previously dated Kourtney Kardashian for years. The pair share kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, together.

Kardashian tied the knot with Travis Barker earlier this year.