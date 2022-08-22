Aubrey O’Day does it for the art.

Over the weekend, a TikTok video went viral in which a user called out the Vanity Kane singer and reality star for allegedly Photoshopping herself into vacation photos.

The user explained in the video that O’Day “apparently went on this vacation around Bali, by just Photoshopping herself into pictures. And it’s truly like every single picture.”

The video demonstrated a number of photos of O’Day seemingly in Bali, which appear to be images taken from the internet, which she digitally inserted herself into.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the 38-year-old singer responded to the accusation, hitting back at the TikTok user: “I’ve been in this industry for over 20 years and have been travelling the world since I was seven. If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then that’s what the f**k is going to happen.”

“I’m an artist, a REAL creator. I do all of my creative from my music to my flicks.. everything from my hair, glam, nails, styling, backdrops, editing, shooting, & the weather isn’t always perfect when I shoot, and I vacation alone.. I don’t need to be flown places. Let alone the fact that a lot of the shots I give y’all are in places you have to spend hours scaling mountains to get to,” she continued.

“Respect my aesthetic, I work hard to give y’all beautiful content that feels the way the places I travel vibrate.. because I want y’all to vibrate high with me. lil tok girl, I am so sorry to your place of work that allows you to sit on my page all day with binoculars,” O’Day added, “but I suggest you learn this lesson fast: you don’t even need to concentrate on others to be your own version of special and necessary in this world.. you can make positive changes just by using your own gifts.. stop looking left and right if you wanna move forward.”

O’Day did not confirm on whether or not the photos were actually Photoshopped.