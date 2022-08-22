Prince Harry posed with President of Rwanda Paul Kagame for a new photo after travelling to Africa.

The Duke of Sussex, who began working with African Parks in 2016 before becoming president of the non-governmental organization the following year, made the trip to the continent to welcome and co-host “a group of U.S. officials, conservationists and philanthropists as they tour protected wildlife and nature areas.”

While in Rwanda, Harry also paid his respects to victims of the genocide against the Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

The pics come after Harry stayed at the Vilankulos Beach Lodge on the edge of the Bazaruto Archipelago National Park, which is managed by African Parks, last week.

Yassin Amuji, head of the Vilankulos tourism association, had nothing but praise for Harry after the pair met over breakfast.

Vilankulos is a coastal town in Mozambique.

Amuji told the Mail Online, “He was simple and humble and very polite even when guests at the hotel were coming up to take pictures.

“I have seen Prince Harry coming to this area since he was in his 20s and enjoying his holidays to Bazaruto. I know he will come back and hopefully bring his family next time.

“I explained to him how difficult things have been in the tourist industry because of COVID and he was very sympathetic and wished us well.

“He toured the archipelago to see the work being done by African Parks and travelled by boat from Vilankulos because it is very close by boat and you can see a lot of the wildlife that way.”

It’s thought Meghan Markle is still at home in California with her and Harry’s kids: Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

Harry has spent a lot of time in Africa over the years; he recently shared how he realized his now-wife Meghan was his “soulmate” during a trip there.

“For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again,” the duke said of Africa while speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York in honour of Nelson Mandela International Day.

Harry, who previously spent time in Malawi serving as part of the 500 Elephants project, among other projects over the years, added, “It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”

