Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are heading to a new school next month.

George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and four-year-old Louis will be attending Lambrook School in Berkshire after they make the move from Kensington Palace to Windsor with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

A press release reads, “Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values.”

A new school for the Cambridge kids. Kensington Palace have announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be attending the Lambrook School in Berkshire from next month. The co-ed private school is just nine miles from their new Home Park home in Windsor. pic.twitter.com/9u0DOtK9g8 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 22, 2022

Jonathan Perry, headmaster at Lambrook School, added, “We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community.”

George attended Thomas’s School in Battersea for the last four years, while Charlotte joined in 2019. Louis, meanwhile, attended Willcocks Nursery School.

Ben Thomas, principal of Thomas’s London Day Schools, said: “We would like to thank George, Charlotte and all of our leaving pupils for upholding the school’s values and for their many contributions to school life throughout their time at Thomas’s. We wish them every happiness and success at their next schools and beyond.”

A family friend told People of the family’s move to Adelaide Cottage, Windsor, “The move is mostly down to schooling.”

They will also be closer to the Queen, who lives at Windsor Castle, and Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who live in Bucklebury.