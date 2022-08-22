Don’t mess with Kylie Jenner.

On Sunday, the “Kardashians” star shared a video on TikTok featuring herself and friend Stassie Karanikolaou striking poses to Ciara’s “Favorite”.

But some fans were a bit distracted by the appearance of both celebrities, particularly their very plump-looking lips.

“The lips please,” one user commented

Jenner wasn’t about to just take that, replying directly, “It’s the filter but go off.”

The reality star has been the subject of speculation about her lips before, revealing in a 2015 episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” that she’d had a cosmetic procedure done.

“I have temporary lip fillers, it’s just an insecurity of mine,” she said at the time. “And it’s what I wanted to do. Everyone always picks us apart. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn’t lie.”