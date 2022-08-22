Pedro Pascal in "The Last of Us"

While HBO’s hotly anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel,“House of the Dragon”, premiered on Sunday, several beloved “GoT” alumni could be spotted in a star-studded new mega trailer for the network’s upcoming slate of programming. Most notably, perhaps: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in brand new footage for their new series, “The Last of Us”.

The show, based on the 2013 video game of the same name, will debut next year and follows a smuggler (Pascal) as he’s tasked with escorting a teenage girl (Ramsey) through a post-apocalyptic world. “The Last of Us” also stars Gabriel Luna and Nick Offerman.

Lena Headey also scored a close-up shot in the trailer for her role in the upcoming “The White House Plumbers”, in which she stars opposite Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Domhnall Gleeson and Kiernan Shipka.

The jam-packed 02:20 minute clip also teased the return of “The White Lotus” for its second season — featuring returning fan-favorite Jennifer Coolidge alongside Aubrey Plaza and a new ensemble cast; and the debuts of Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in the new series “The Idol”; Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons in David E. Kelly’s Love & Death; and Fred Armien in “Los Espookys”.

More returning shows include “Succession”, “Avenue 5”, “Our Flag Means Death”, “Hacks”, “Somebody Somewhere”, “Winning Time”, “And Just Like That”, and “Perry Mason”, among others.

“House of the Dragon” premiered with the first episode on Sunday, bringing to life George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The all-new series, which takes place 200 years before “GoT”, details the battle of succession as House Targaryen attempts to maintain its place on the Iron Throne.

Members of the ensemble cast, including Emily Carey, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Paddy Considine and Steve Toussaint, recap the in-fighting in episode one and tease where things go from here, as season 1 gets deep into the political maneuvering that follows in interviews with ET.

