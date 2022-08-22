Halle Bailey is in love.

The singer is dating rapper and YouTuber PontiacMadeDDG, or DDG, telling Essence in a candid new interview: “I’ve been a fan of his for years.

“I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them,” Bailey, who is one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Chlöe, continued.

She explained how she first noticed him back in 2015, but admitted: “I completely forgot about him.

“But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me—and the rest is history.”

It’s not known exactly when the lovebirds started dating, but they’ve been romantically linked since January after they were spotted at Usher’s Las Vegas residency together.

The pair have since shared loved-up social media posts and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 BET Awards in June.

When asked whether she’s in love, Bailey gushed, “Yes. For sure I am.”

She added of her fans’ reaction to the romance, “People have seen me grow up, so of course they might have something to say about how I feel or what I do with my life.

“I just choose not to read it. I ignore the naysayers and follow my own heart and intuition.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bailey, who is set to star as Ariel in the upcoming live-action “The Little Mermaid”, also spoke about how protective she is of her family.

“If you’ve got a problem with so-and-so, then we’ve got a problem.

“I’m a fire sign,” she told the mag. “I’m a protector of my family. If I love you and somebody crosses you, it’s over. That’s been my stance since I was young.”