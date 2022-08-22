Benoit Blanc is coming to dinner.

On Monday, Netflix revealed the highly anticipated “Knives Out” sequel “Glass Onion”, starring Daniel Craig, will begin streaming Dec. 23, after a soon-to-be-announced theatrical run.

The streamer also shared a behind-the-scenes pic and debuted a first-look image from the film, featuring Craig’s eccentric detective, along with a new cast of suspects.

READ MORE: ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Starring Daniel Craig To Premiere At TIFF

“When a tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites some of his nearest and dearest for a getaway on his private Greek island, it soon becomes clear that all is not perfect in paradise. And when someone turns up dead, well, who better than Blanc to peel back the layers of intrigue?” the official description reads.

Also starring in the film are Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

Rian Johnson directing Janelle Monáe in “Glass Onion” (JOHN WILSON/NETFLIX © 2022) — Photo: Netflix

Talking about the all-star cast, writer-director Rian Johnson told Netflix’s in-house website Tudum, “You try and invite people that you like. But the reality is, you never know. At the end of the day, just trying to get the best actors in each part, the actors that are most right for each individual part. So, you also just throw the dice and hold your breath. Luckily, we got a great group that really meshed.”

READ MORE: The Beatles Release New Music Video For ‘Glass Onion’ On Apple Music Ahead Of White Album Re-Release

He also teased that Benoit Blanc will be an even more central character in the sequel than he was in the 2019 original.

“You definitely get to know him a little bit better,” Johnson explained. “In the first one, because of the way it was structured, Marta, Ana de Armas’s character, was very much the protagonist. In a big way, Blanc was the threat. He was almost the antagonist in terms of just the story structure, because you were worried, even as they got closer, that he was going to catch her and he was going to have to turn her over at the end. So Blanc was always outside of the sphere of our protagonist and was a little bit more of an enigma in the first movie. Whereas, in this one, Blanc gets an invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island. We’re very much meeting these people and getting into this world through his eyes.”

With the film’s picturesque Greek setting, the director added, “It felt like a summer vacation where we also made a movie.”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will have its world premiere at TIFF next month.