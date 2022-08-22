Click to share this via email

Tom Hardy is a martial arts champion.

Over the weekend, the “Venom” star participated in the REORG charity’s Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship in the U.K., and came away a victor two times over.

Hardy won two gold medals at the fundraising event for the organization, which works with people who have physical injuries, PTSD and depression, training them in Brazilian jiu-jitsu to help with their recovery.

A video shared to TikTok showed Hardy taking down his opponents in the tournament.

Hardy first connected with REORG when he was training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for his role in the 2011 MMA film “Warrior”.