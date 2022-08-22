Click to share this via email

Things got a little too hot at the Weeknd’s latest show.

On Saturday, as people were leaving the singer’s concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, fans spotted a large fire just outside the venue.

According to Fox News, the Clark County Fire Department responded to the blaze just before 11 p.m. quickly getting the fire under control.

Images and video posted to social media appeared to show the fire engulfed and destroyed a large vehicle, either a bus or trailer, that was in the stadium’s parking area.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been reported.

The Weeknd was performing in Vegas as part of his ongoing “After Hours Till Dawn” tour.