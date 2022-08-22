Brendan Fraser is getting the recognition he’s long deserved.

On Monday, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey announced that the American-Canadian actor will be the recipient of the Award for Performance at the TIFF Tribute Gala during the festival next month.

Fraser will be in Toronto to accept the award, along with premiering his new film “The Whale”, from director Darren Aronofsky.

“Brendan Fraser gives a performance of staggering depth, power, and nuance in ‘The Whale’,” said Bailey. “This former Torontonian has been an action star, a screen comic, and a romantic lead. We’re thrilled to welcome him home as the actor behind one of the finest performances of the year.”

In the film, Fraser plays a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity, who tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter.

Fraser has been acting for more than three decades, best known for starring in “The Mummy” franchise, along with roles in “School Ties”, “Encino Man”, “Airheads”, “Crash”, and more.

Previous recipients of the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance include Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kate Winslet, Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix, and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Also receiving the award this year will be the ensemble cast of “My Policeman”, starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett.

TIFF 2022 runs Sept. 8-18.