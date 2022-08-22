Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ wedding was a “Modern Family” mini-reunion over the weekend.

Sofía Vergara shared a series of snaps from the bash, posing alongside former fellow co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita in one stunning photo.

READ MORE: Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams Are Married

Vergara took on the role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the beloved sitcom, while Ferguson starred as Mitchell Pritchett; Hyland played Haley Dunphy.

Vergara looked stunning at the ceremony, wearing a black and white ensemble that she teamed with a pair of open-toe stilettos. She was accompanied at the bash by her son Manolo, 30; her husband Joe Manganiello didn’t seem to be in attendance.

Ferguson and Mikita also posed with Ariel Winter, who played Alex Dunphy, and Nolan Gould, who played Luke Dunphy, in another snap shared by Mikita.

Hyland and Adams tied the knot at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

READ MORE: Vanessa Hudgens Calls Sarah Hyland’s Bachelorette Party ‘Beautiful And Relaxing’

They started dating in 2017, before getting engaged in July 2019.

They’ve postponed their wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, and ended up celebrating their original wedding date in August 2020 at a winery with friends.