“The View” is back for another season.

On Monday, People shared a preview of season 26 of the popular daytime talk show, featuring hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines.

“This is actually a family,” Goldberg says in the preview.

Speaking to People, she said, “When you make the decision to be on TV, you need to know who you are, know what you believe in, and you need to be able to defend it with conviction because you’re going to be challenged. The only way I know how to be is authentic.”

Griffin, who was former U.S. vice-president Mike Pence’s press secretary, talked about what she is bringing to the show as one of the replacements for Meghan McCain.

“My background is pretty unique from other conservative hosts. I worked for one of the most, if not the most, divisive presidents in history,” Griffin said. “I learned a lot from that. I walked away committed to the feeling in my bones that I want to be part of solutions, not add to the division.”

Goldberg added, “The women of ‘The View’ are the gutsiest women on TV.”

“The View” season 26 begins Sept. 6.