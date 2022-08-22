Click to share this via email

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s son Zuma is growing up.

Stefani shared an array of cute snaps of the teenager from over the years, wishing him a very happy 14th birthday in the caption.

The shots included one of an epic birthday cake, as well as some baby pics and a more recent mom-son photo.

Stefani and her ex-husband Rossdale share sons Apollo, 8, and Kingston, 16, together, as well.

Rossdale also posted a photo of Zuma, gushing over his “magical” son in the caption.

The message included, “So happy you’re mine,” sharing how the youngster is great at baseball.

He concluded, “We are gonna celebrate hard because that’s how we roll.”

Rossdale’s daughter Daisy Lowe, whom the rocker shares with ex Pearl, wrote in the comments section: “All the love for magic Zooms ❤️❤️❤️”

Stefani and Rossdale were married from 2002 to 2016. She’s since tied the knot with Blake Shelton.