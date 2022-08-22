Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer are joining forces to create a new tune for “Frozen Planet II”.

Variety reports that the duo are collaborating on a song titled “Take Me Back Home” for the six-episode documentary about the Earth’s iciest regions, including the North and South poles.

“Frozen Planet II” is a sequel to the 2011 series which followed life in the Arctic and Antarctic, narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

“Take Me Back Home” will debut on the “Greg James Show” on BBC Radio 1 on Aug. 26, with an introduction to the track by Cabello and Zimmer. The first trailer for the show, featuring the song, will also be released across social media.

“To be able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true – never mind also getting to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer,” said Cabello. “Sir David’s narration is deeply powerful as we try to protect these incredible ecosystems from global warming.”

Aside from the pop singer, Zimmer also worked with arranger Anže Rozman and producer Russell Emanuel for Bleeding Fingers Music for the orchestration.

“It was hugely exciting composing and recording ‘Take Me Back Home’ with Camila and discovering that her musical talents are as powerful as her voice,” he said of the collaboration.

The extended trailer will feature beautiful wildlife scenes of wolves hunting bison in the snow, killer whales in the water, and Siberian tigers prowling across the wintery landscape.