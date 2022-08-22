If it was up to George R.R. Martin, “Game of Thrones” would have have been a lot more epic.

Speaking with The Wall Street Journal, the author and producer of the new prequel series “House of the Dragon” revealed that he wanted the first series to go on a fair bit longer.

READ MORE: ‘House Of The Dragon’ Premiere Recap: The Cast On Battle For The Iron Throne

He revealed that he urged HBO to let “Game of Thrones” run for several more seasons in order to properly capture the book series.

“I was saying it needs to be 10 seasons at least and maybe 12, 13. I lost that one,” Martin said.

Ultimately, the show ran for eight seasons, with the final two seasons reduced to just seven and six episodes respectively.

Martin also explained that he didn’t have much involvement in the final seasons of the show, because the storyline stretched past the books he has currently published.

“I had no contribution to the later seasons except, you know, inventing the world, the story and all the characters,” he said. “I believe I have more influence now [on ‘House of the Dragon’] than I did on the original show.”

READ MORE: Matt Smith Thinks His ‘House Of The Dragon’ Character Has ‘Slightly Too Much’ Sex On The Show

Discussing meeting with the five different teams tasked with coming up with ideas for “Game of Thrones” spin-off shows, Martin said, “It was like we were in the NFL playoffs and I’m coaching all the teams. Emotionally, that was a little odd.”

“House of the Dragon” premiered on Sunday night.