Britney Spears is getting very candid with fans.

In a lengthy new post on her Instagram account, the pop star opened up about how she interacts with social media and her own difficult history.

“It’s crazy … social media 📱 … everybody’s life seems so perfect and when I post things I think most of the time I’ve been utterly and completely embarrassed of my past … and who can forget those documentaries 🎥 ???” she said, referring to documentaries like “Framing Britney Spears”, about her conservatorship battle.

“So yes, I do try and post me looking my best or what it may seem to be the good life … well the truth is, my spirits are better but I will forever be traumatized by my past experience for life 😔,” she continued, “there is no way to fix me, my emotions and my sensitivity … therapy, all of it !!! I think I will need some sort of miracle for my emotions.

Spears went on, “My life is by no means picture perfect … I cry myself to sleep most night … I’m insecure as hell … I don’t know how to have good posture unless I’m on camera 📷 … and I need to go to a school just to be taught how to freaking walk 🙄 … I know you say ‘but you are a performer’ … well that’s it !!! It’s an act on stage … in real life I have no clue 🤷🏼‍♀️ … and I’m working on that !!!”

The singer also shared how she has been trying to deal with her mental health issues, and why it can be so hard.

“I’m so lazy and I’m learning the word ‘MORE’ … I’ve never had seconds at the dinner table and I know ESPECIALLY in LA a lot of people starve themselves but it’s weird … I WANT MORE lately 🍽 … does that make me a bad person ???” she wrote. “It’s weird just the other night someone made me the best mac and cheese … I swear I wanted more so bad !!! But I didn’t do it then I thought about it 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Have I ever had seconds ??? It’s called MORE and maybe MORE isn’t so bad … and opening to MORE and the DOOR 🚪 !!!”

In June, Spears get married to Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony at her home.