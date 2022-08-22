Kathy Griffin is turning to the internet for medical advice.

The comedian announced she was cancer-free in December 2021 after revealing her diagnosis in August of that year. Now, however, she’s hoping for medical professionals on the internet to give her advice about her post-cancer scans.

Recognizing her method was a little unconventional, she added that it was due to her surgeon “ghosting” her.

“OK, I know this is crazy but I cannot get an oncologist on the phone and the surgeon who did my half of lung removal has ghosted me,” she explained. “This is what it’s come to people! I’m putting my scan results on Instagram in hopes that somebody will put it under an oncologist’s nose and send me some sort of interpretation in English of what’s going on with my post operation situation! Social media can be used for good, d**mit!”

Accompanying her post were pictures of the results of her scan in text form, all in medical terminology.

While the comments are unverified as to their accuracy, they seemed to be mostly positive, with one commenter writing, “Looks good no concerns👏👏” and another adding, “Without recurrence or metastases = excellent!!! 🙌🙌🙌. (Not an oncologist; just happy you’re well)”.

Griffin shared the same information on Twitter which led some people to recommend specialists to her.

In response to one recommendation for “Dr. Robert McKenna in Santa Monica”, she replied that he was the surgeon who operated on her.

He was the surgeon who did my 1/2 left lung removal. But, I lost confidence in him bc the day he did my surgery in the am, he himself underwent anesthesia a couple hours later in the same hospital & had his own knee operated on. So he didn’t eat or drink before he cut me. 😢 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 22, 2022

“He was the surgeon who did my 1/2 left lung removal,” she said. “But, I lost confidence in him bc the day he did my surgery in the am, he himself underwent anesthesia a couple hours later in the same hospital & had his own knee operated on. So he didn’t eat or drink before he cut me. 😢”