Kendall Jenner thinks the public has misconceptions about her and her family.

The model and reality TV star, 26, spoke about her and her family’s reputation in a new teaser for the second season of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” which premieres on September 22.

“The narrative is so out of hand about me and my family,” Jenner says in the clip. “There’s just no changing it.”

READ MORE: How Kendall Jenner Reacted To Losing A Vogue Cover To Sister Kim Kardashian

Sister Kim, 41, seemed to echo Kendall’s sentiment. She explains, “I’ve always wanted people to see who I really am.”

Jenner has previously spoken about being in the spotlight and the impacts it has had on her.

“I feel like the life I live is extraordinary in a lot of ways but that it also comes with a lot of responsibilities,” she said in a 2018 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “I’ve had to grow up pretty fast and deal with situations most 22-year-olds aren’t really put into,” she added. “There are days and weeks and months when you just don’t stop.”

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner Is Joined By Justin & Hailey Bieber, Kim & Khloé Kardashian & More At Star-Studded 818 Tequila Party

In a separate interview, Jenner also got candid about her battles with “debilitating anxiety” and insomnia. “I have struggled with anxiety for years and it can have good and bad days,” she told Vogue recently. If I need to wind down, I really make a point to take 15 minutes to meditate to settle my anxiety so I can get a good night’s rest.”