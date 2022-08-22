Mark Wahlberg is trying to show he’s a cool and supportive dad.

The actor spoke on Monday’s episode of “Live! With Kelly and Ryan” about the growing pains of being a father of four now that all his kids are teenagers, with his eldest, 18-year-old Ella Rae, heading off to college soon.

“My 18-year-old, now I literally have no authority over her until she realizes she needs me financially,” he joked, via People. “She’s doing tattoos and all this stuff but she’s now really focused on academics, which is great. It took her a while to get there.”

In fact, after she graduates, Wahlberg plans to spend some father-daughter time bonding with her as they tour potential colleges.

“She’s going to graduate mid-year and then we’re going on tour,” he continued. “She’s picking the most random places — San Diego State, Clemson — so we’re going to go to all these places.”

Kelly Ripa offered some advice as a mother whose oldest graduated college, with two other children still in school.

“If you think whatever school is the best place, you shut it. Because you will talk them right out of that school,” she said.

“I will take that advice because we’re literally going from one school to the other,” Wahlberg replied.

Joking, she suggested he not “say a word”.

“That’s the motto with my oldest daughter and my wife!” he laughed.

Wahlberg also shares 13-year-old Brendan, 16-year-old Michael, and 12-year-old Grace Margaret with his wife Rhea Durham.