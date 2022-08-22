A young Australian boy who was bullied because of his dwarfism has landed a major role in not one but two movies directed by George Miller.

Quaden Bayles, 11, has a genetic condition called achondroplasia that results in dwarfism. He garnered international attention back in 2020 when his mother posted a heart wrenching video on social media showing him in tears and in danger of harming himself after being bullied by his classmates.

That video caught the eye of many celebrities including George Miller, who directed the 2015 movie “Mad Max.” Like many others, Miller was offended by online trolls who suggested that the viral video was faked for the sake of likes and fame.

“That really fired me up,” Miller told The Sydney Morning Herald in an interview published Saturday, August 20. Miller then revealed that he cast Bayles in a small part in his upcoming movie “Three Thousand Years of Longing” and his “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel film, “Furiosa.”

“It was good for us and it was good for him,” Miller said. “And he did such a good job [in ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’] that he’s got a small role in ‘Furiosa.'”

“Furiosa” stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a younger version of the movie’s titular character that was famously played by Charlize Theron in “Fury Road.”

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” follows a Djinn (played by Idris Elba) who is freed from his bottle by a lonely scholar (Tilda Swinton).

Bayles was 9 at the time his mother posted the emotional video. Hugh Jackman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jon Bernthal, Josh Gad and William Shatner were among the many celebrities who sent love and support to the young boy.