Angelina Jolie and her daughter had a great night out on the town.

Over the weekend, the “Eternals” star and 14-year-old daughter Vivianne attended a production of Dear Evan Hansen at the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia.

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Reveals She Hired Her Sons Maddox And Pax To Work On Her New Film ‘Without Blood’

The official Instagram account shared photos of the mother and daughter backstage, posing with actor Anthony Norman, who plays Evan Hansen in the production.

According to People, a source said that the pair went to the play “just to see it again” after Vivianne “loved the show so much” when they first saw it in Los Angeles.

The source added that “they were lovely and gracious, and [they] gushed about Anthony Norman’s performance as Evan.”

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Poses For Cute Mother-Daughter Pics As She Drops Zahara Off At College

Jolie has been spotted at events with her children before, including last month when she took 16-year-old daughter Shiloh to see the band Måneskin in concert in Rome.

The proud mom also recently dropped her 17-year-old daughter Zahara at school at Spelman College, and took 14-year-old son Knox to Universal Studios in L.A.