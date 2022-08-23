Sylvester Stallone has responded to claims he and his wife Jennifer Flavin are experiencing some turbulence in their relationship.

Stallone was seen in pictures shared by the Daily Mail covering up his arm tattoo of Flavin, instead replacing it with an image of Butkus, Rocky Balboa’s large pet dog in the hit films.

The tattoo was updated by artist Zach Perez, who posted pics of the inking last week. They appear to have since been taken down.

The Mail then picked up on the fact Flavin, whom Stallone married in 1997, had recently posted a photo of her and their three girls, writing “the 4 of us forever,” calling them her “priority.”

Stallone’s rep has since told the publication: “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable.

“As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus.”

The rep went on, “Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together, which will debut on Paramount+.”

Stallone and Flavin are parents to their three daughters: Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

The pair celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May, with Sly posting: