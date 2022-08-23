The first episode of Meghan Markle’s new Spotify podcast “Archetypes” premiered Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex was joined by her friend Serena Williams for the first show, titled “The Misconception of Ambition”.

The description reads: “Meghan talks to the one and only Serena Williams about the double standard women face when they are labelled ‘ambitious’ and the ripple effects this has on other aspects of their lives.

“This groundbreaking premiere episode also features Dr. Laura Kray, a leading expert on gender in the workplace.”

It was revealed in March that Meghan would be launching her first podcast.

A press release previously revealed that the show will “investigate the labels that try to hold women back. Throughout the series, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will speak with historians and experts to uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives.”

The show will feature conversations with women who can talk about how stereotypes and typecasting affects women, along with historians who can talk about how those archetypes developed.

The podcast is the first full series as part a multi-year deal between Archewell and Spotify that was announced in late 2020.