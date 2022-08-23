TV viewers Down Under got a big surprise this week.

On the new episode of “The Masked Singer Australia”, former Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams was unmasked as the season’s ninth celebrity performer.

Williams had been in character all season as the mysterious Microphone, taking on songs like A Great Big World’s “Say Something”.

She was finally unmasked after her performance of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” didn’t quite match up to the Rooster’s take on Labrinth’s “Beneath Your Beautiful”.

Judge and former Spice Girls member Mel B had pegged the Microphone as being Williams from the very first episode, while others on the show mistook her for Cyndi Lauper and others.

Mel B called Williams an “icon,” while the Destiny’s Child singer said the Spice Girls were a “blueprint” for their own girl group.

Williams also talked about her connection to “Say Something” and why it ended up being such a show-stopping performance.

“It’s no secret I was engaged, and then it didn’t work out,” she said. “I just remember those words. It kind of articulated that this is what I wanted to say…. It was almost like therapy. That’s what music can do. It’s been an amazing journey here.”