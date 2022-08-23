Noah Schnapp is wrapping up his summer job and gearing up for university.

Despite attaining fame on “Stranger Things” and working as a young actor, the 17-year-old has been side-hustling as a lifeguard at a local pool. Schnapp told Flaunt that the summer gig allows him to stay humble and remember his roots.

“It’s kind of a ‘just for fun’ thing,” the actor told the magazine. “I’ve kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of ‘Stranger Things’, so it’s kind of kept me grounded.”

In a recent TikTok, Schnapp, who officially graduated high school, captured his and his family’s reaction to his admission into the University of Pennsylvania. The heartwarming video sees Schnapp with his parents and twin sister jumping up and down with excitement.

Rather than pursuing a degree in drama or film, the beloved teen will attend the private Ivy League’s business school.

“Acting was just kind of repetitive,” he said. “I wanted to try something new.”

“Millie [Bobby Brown] is doing the same thing with her schooling—she’s kind of learning about other things,” Schnapp continued. “I thought it would make more sense to do something different. And business was a pretty clear next thing for me.”