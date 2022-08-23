Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The new trailer for Netflix’s action-packed “Lou” has been released.

Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett hunt for the latter’s kidnapped daughter in the upcoming “Taken”-style flick.

Janney tells Smollett’s character in the teaser, “If you slow me down I will leave you behind,” as the pair begin their quest for the missing child.

“Lou”: Allison Janney as Lou, with Jurnee Smollett as Hannah. — Liane Hentscher / Netflix © 2022

“Lou”: Allison Janney as Lou. Credit: Liane Hentscher / Netflix © 2022

READ MORE: Jon Bernthal Is Out For Revenge In Sizzling New ‘American Gigolo’ Trailer

A synopsis reads, “Thinking she’d put her dangerous past behind her, Lou (Janney) finds her quiet life interrupted when a desperate mother (Smollett) begs her to save her kidnapped daughter.

“As a massive storm rages, the two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts.

“Academy Award winner Janney and Emmy Award nominee Smollett star in ‘Lou’, alongside Logan Marshall-Green and Ridley Asha Bateman.”

“Lou”: Jurnee Smollett as Hannah. Credit: Netflix © 2022

READ MORE: Zac Efron Goes On ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ To Vietnam In New Trailer

The film was directed by Anna Foerster from a screenplay by Maggie Cohn and Jack Stanley, with J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, and Jon Cohen producing.

“Lou” launches on Netflix September 23.