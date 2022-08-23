WWE fans may be getting a lot more Trish Stratus in the near future.

Last night, the Canadian pro wrestler made her big return to “Monday Night Raw” in Toronto, stepping into the ring to tease possibly coming out of retirement.

“I’ve been doing a lot of thinking lately,” Stratus said, before being interrupted by Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, who proceeded to trash talk her.

Stratus ended up getting backup from Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

The confrontation all led up to a match between Alexa Bliss and Asuka, and Kai and SKY in the semifinals for the Women’s Tag Team Title.

Appearing earlier on “Ring the Belle”, Stratus talked about slowly returning to WWE in full force.

“I went back for the Royal Rumble, had a little taste,” Stratus said of her appearance at the Women’s Royal Rumble in 2018. “Then I went back for Evolution. Me and [Lita] tagging was perfect, we got to do our thing as partners because we love that and it was cool to come back in that capacity.”

She added, “I wanted to see if I could go again and do a singles match.”

Talking about her decision to make a comeback and her choice to face off against Charlotte Flair, Stratus said, “To get one of the best wrestlers of that time at that moment, perfect.”

She continued, “I thought she was the best of her era. I’m the best of my era, some say. It would be something fans would like to see.”

Stratus said she loved the match, even though Flair came out on top.

On her return not only to the squared circle but also, to Toronto, Stratus exclusively told ET Canada, “It’s always a blast to return to the ring when WWE is in Toronto! There really is nothing like a hometown reception. It will never not feel like home between those ropes for me!”