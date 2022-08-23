Click to share this via email

Nicolas Cage has a new ‘do.

The Oscar-winning actor caused a stir online after a fan shared photos of him with cherry-red hair.

In the photos, Cage, 58, is rocking the new red dye job while keeping his goatee natural.

🍒Just Nic Cage with new Cherry red hair… …That's it, that's the Tweet… pic.twitter.com/VuXJSyqwht — Morganna Bramah❤️‍🔥 (@Cyborganna) August 22, 2022

New post from "The Nicolas Cage Admiration Page". pic.twitter.com/x3QZqiUoi7 — NouveauShamanicNews (@stanleygoodsp12) August 23, 2022

The “Moonstruck” actor was spotted in Las Vegas rocking his new red hair and is winning over his fans with his look.

“Cool red hair,” one fan responded on Twitter. “A goat with a goatee,” another added.

Cage is no stranger to changing his hair for his films, though it is unclear whether his bright red locks are for a role or just for fun. He’s gone long and luscious for “Con Air”, and most recently, an unkempt salt and pepper for the critically acclaimed “Pig”.