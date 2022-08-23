If a movie were ever made about Jennifer Coolidge’s life, the actress revealed whom she’d want to portray her onscreen.

“If I could choose someone to play me, I think I’d have Jennifer Lawrence,” she shared, according to a report by Deadline. “I mean, I don’t know if she’d like it — she’d probably refuse it — but I really like her.”

While the 60-year-old is unsure which one of her characters she’s most like, she shared that she “would’ve liked to have been as confident as Stifler’s mom [from ‘American Pie’] in real life.”

“I would like to have channelled her in my real life because I think I could have had a much more successful love life,” Coolidge said, adding that her character in the 1999 teen comedy “had it going on” and “really didn’t give a s**t…What a great thing where you’re not really worried about what people think.”

Meanwhile, Coolidge, who plays Tanya McQuoid on “The White Lotus”, is the only main character returning to the show’s second season, premiering in October.