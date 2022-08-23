Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

No divide will stand in the way of love.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the official trailer for Tyler Perry’s epic new romance “A Jazzman’s Blues”, starring Solea Pfeiffer and Joshua Boone.

READ MORE: Tyler Perry Praises ‘Princess Meghan’ Markle In Birthday Tribute: ‘I’ve Watched You Endure Things’

“A sweeping tale of forbidden love, ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ unspools 40 years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South,” the official description reads.

The trailer gives a glimpse at the plot, in which a young Black man falls for a well-off Black woman, whose mother wants her to marry within her class.

Keeping their relationship a secret, the lovers trade messages by paper airplane.

Tyler Perry wrote and directed the film, which also stars Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young, and Ryan Eggold.

Director Tyler Perry and Joshua Boone in “A Jazzman’s Blues” – Photo: Jace Downs / ©2022 Netflix

READ MORE: Tyler Perry Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million For One Day Of Work: ‘I Took Care Of Her For The Last 15 Years Of Her Life’

The film also features an original song performed by Ruth B.

“A Jazzman’s Blues” will have its world premiere at TIFF next month, before hitting Netflix on Sept. 23.