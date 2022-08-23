Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Nicole Kidman is in incredible shape.

The actress, 55, posed for the cover of Perfect magazine, donning a mini Diesel skirt and a colourful crop top.

Kidman showed off her muscles in a power stance and stared at the camera, swapping her usual blonde ‘do for long red locks.

READ MORE: Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Stop By Nashville Children’s Hospital

Social media was obsessed with Kidman’s cover:

Reminder that Nicole Kidman is 55 years old & still looks amazing Haven’t gotten over this TOTAL SERVE of a photoshoot, mother went off!! 👑❤️ https://t.co/GBoPSa2bad — Christian Cortave (@CCortave24) August 23, 2022

Nicole Kidman should be model of the year. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/rm9tU412FC — ✳︎ alasky ✳︎ (@alasky__) August 23, 2022

Nicole Kidman is literally perfect and gets better with age. — Shayolanda Moss (@ShayolandaM) August 23, 2022

since when did nicole kidman get ripped?? love her pic.twitter.com/yCkutDjpT7 — gaia (@piIatesgirl) August 23, 2022

this Nicole Kidman shoot is phenomenal — darnyill (@darnyill) August 23, 2022

Her latest shoot comes after she sparked controversy by posing for Vanity Fair‘s annual “Hollywood” issue.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian And Nicole Kidman Promised To Catch Dua Lipa If She Fell On The Runway

Many said the Miu Miu outfit she wore, featuring a belly-baring top and super-short miniskirt, unnecessarily sexualized the actress.

However, Kidman has since revealed she was the one that asked to wear it.