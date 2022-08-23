Nicole Kidman is in incredible shape.

The actress, 55, posed for the cover of Perfect magazine, donning a mini Diesel skirt and a colourful crop top.

Kidman showed off her muscles in a power stance and stared at the camera, swapping her usual blonde ‘do for long red locks.

Social media was obsessed with Kidman’s cover:

Her latest shoot comes after she sparked controversy by posing for Vanity Fair‘s annual “Hollywood” issue.

Many said the Miu Miu outfit she wore, featuring a belly-baring top and super-short miniskirt, unnecessarily sexualized the actress.

However, Kidman has since revealed she was the one that asked to wear it.