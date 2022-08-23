Nicole Kidman is in incredible shape.
The actress, 55, posed for the cover of Perfect magazine, donning a mini Diesel skirt and a colourful crop top.
Kidman showed off her muscles in a power stance and stared at the camera, swapping her usual blonde ‘do for long red locks.
READ MORE: Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Stop By Nashville Children’s Hospital
Social media was obsessed with Kidman’s cover:
Reminder that Nicole Kidman is 55 years old & still looks amazing
Haven’t gotten over this TOTAL SERVE of a photoshoot, mother went off!! 👑❤️ https://t.co/GBoPSa2bad
— Christian Cortave (@CCortave24) August 23, 2022
Nicole Kidman should be model of the year. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/rm9tU412FC
— ✳︎ alasky ✳︎ (@alasky__) August 23, 2022
Nicole Kidman is literally perfect and gets better with age.
— Shayolanda Moss (@ShayolandaM) August 23, 2022
WOW!! Marvelous!!!
— personaldatalaw (@personaldatalaw) August 23, 2022
since when did nicole kidman get ripped?? love her pic.twitter.com/yCkutDjpT7
— gaia (@piIatesgirl) August 23, 2022
this Nicole Kidman shoot is phenomenal
— darnyill (@darnyill) August 23, 2022
🤩GET IT #NicoleKidman!!!💥💪💥💪💥 https://t.co/wz5pyV7UgE
— Morganna Bramah❤️🔥 (@Cyborganna) August 23, 2022
Her latest shoot comes after she sparked controversy by posing for Vanity Fair‘s annual “Hollywood” issue.
READ MORE: Kim Kardashian And Nicole Kidman Promised To Catch Dua Lipa If She Fell On The Runway
Many said the Miu Miu outfit she wore, featuring a belly-baring top and super-short miniskirt, unnecessarily sexualized the actress.
However, Kidman has since revealed she was the one that asked to wear it.