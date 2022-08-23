Kelly Clarkson returned to Studio 1A for a “Today” show interview on Tuesday.

The singer, who won “American Idol” 20 years ago, chatted to Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb about how the studio is a lot quieter now.

Daly also mentioned she took the summer off from hosting the latest season of “The Voice”.

🎤 @kellyclarkson is live in studio talking about the brand-new season of The Kelly Clarkson Show @KellyClarksonTV, her family, and more! pic.twitter.com/yu7Mq6acMT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 23, 2022

Clarkson, who was replaced by Camila Cabello on the hit show, laughed that the last time she took a summer off like that was probably when she was 16 years old.

The “Kelly Clarkson Show” host explained, “I hadn’t had a minute and it’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to shut down for a minute.”

She added of what she’d been doing during her time off, “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains and walked along [the water.]

“My sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends literally spent the whole summer in the mountains, getting out in nature.”

Clarkson, who finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock last year, went on: “The kids were with me and their dad… It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation, we were both in Montana so I think my kids felt a little more centred as well.”

Clarkson and Blackstock share daughter River, 8, and son Remington, 6, together.

During the interview, the singer also spoke about the youngsters starting the same school, and taking “Kellyoke” on the road.

See more in the “Today” show clip above.