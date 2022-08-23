Jennifer Lopez shared a sneak peek of her wedding glam after she celebrated her nuptials to husband Ben Affleck for the second time over the weekend.

Although the singer hasn’t revealed her full bridal look just yet, she did post a closeup photo of her face covered by her veil, teasing her bridal makeup and dress. The image, shared to her Instagram on Tuesday, sees Lopez’s face beneath a sheer, tulle veil.

“First peek at my wedding looks,” the “Marry Me” actress captioned the post, linking it to her On the JLo newsletter. She also shared that the wedding details will be coming soon for fans.

In the photo, Lopez appears to sport her signature glowy look featuring a smokey eye with a bright highlight in the corners and full lashes. Her lips appear neutral but shimmery and the bridge of her nose contoured and highlighted.

The elegant look was paired with her custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress which seems to feature a feathered high-neck in addition to the open-back cutout and long ruffled train that can be seen in photos released by Vogue and captured by Backgrid.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez — Photo: Backgrid

Last month, Bennifer tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony. Over the weekend, the newlyweds celebrated their marriage for the second time at Affleck’s 87-acre Georgia estate on Hampton Island Preserve. The two exchanged vows in front of 135 of their closest friends and family members.