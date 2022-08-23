Click to share this via email

Tom Brady will not be appearing on “The Masked Singer” despite rumours.

It was revealed earlier this month that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback was taking some time off from football to deal with some personal things.

This sent social media into a frenzy, with fans convinced he was secretly taking part in the singing competition.

Brady noticed the online rumours and shared a video of a man, who was possibly him, doing wheelies on a motorcycle to promote his underwear brand.

He added the caption, “Wasn’t on the ‘Masked Singer’ last week. Was wearing a mask though.”

Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though. https://t.co/E3wg9LaC1I — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 22, 2022

Brady’s comments come after Buccaneers’ head coach Todd Bowles announced that Brady had taken a leave of absence during training, through the second pre-season game on August 20.

“Tom has been excused today. He’ll be taking — he’ll be back somewhere around after Tennessee. He’s going to deal with some personal things,” Bowles said, according to NBC Sports.

Brady began playing for the Buccaneers in 2020, after playing with the New England Patriots for 20 seasons.