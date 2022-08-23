Country musician Zac Brown working out in his truck trailer gym that goes on tour with him

Staying fit is important, even for a musician.

Country music superstar Zac Brown is featured in the new issue of Men’s Health, talking about his workout regimen and the toll being on the road has taken on his body.

“One thing I noticed, just bouncing down the road on a bus for days and days in a row, you get hunched over,” he said. “I had L5 issues, a bulging disc, and I couldn’t move my leg. I had to have a surgery last year to take some of the trash out.”

Photo: Andrew Hetherington for Men’s Health

Discussing his (lack of) a workout regimen during his early days, Brown said, “Yeah, we’d drink a bottle of Jäger before the show, during the show, and after the show.”

As it turns out, it was Bruce Springsteen who put Brown on the path to better fitness.

“When I met Springsteen, I said, ‘Tell me something that’s helped you to stay feeling good,'” he said. “He was like, ‘Man, you need to sweat for an hour a day. I don’t care what you do, doesn’t matter. You need to sweat for an hour a day.’ I was like, ‘You’re the Boss. Let’s do it.’”

Brown added, “If I go four or five days without working out, everything just seems to be a little darker than it should be. Your perception of things is really all that you have. I can tell some days when I wake up if I’m a little off. Those are the days I need to push myself to go and do it. You don’t want to, but that’s what pulls you out of that funk, getting to sweat.”

Photo: Andrew Hetherington for Men’s Health

The 44-year-old also said that he is committed to staying fit for as long as he possibly can.

“I want to be running up and down mountains when I’m 70 years old. I don’t want to be alcoholic, red-faced, hunched over, can’t move. You start falling apart when you don’t take care of it,” he said. “Whatever makes me feel the best so I can be the best for my kids and my people, that’s the goal for me. As I get older, the more I want to be able to get out and adventure, dive deeper, go out into the woods. That’s a huge motivator for me. I want to be a ripped old dude.”

Asked who his fantasy workout partner would be, Brown said, “The Rock. He’s an inspiration and a beast.”

As for his favourite exercise, the musician revealed, “Spearfishing: You hold your breath, dive down, and hunt fish. The ocean’s so random, there’s no telling what you’re going to see. Pushing myself in that way, being underwater, swimming, that’s my happy place.”