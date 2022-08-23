Emily and Kobe pose together in the studio in Salina, Kansas, as seen on 90 Day Fiancé.

“90 Day Fiancé“‘s Yve and Mohamed are going their separate ways, after a cheating scandal and domestic violence allegations rocked their relationship.

According to a police report obtained by People, on August 15, Yve was charged with Battery and Assault Against a Household Member by the Albuquerque Police Department, stemming from an alleged altercation with her now-estranged husband. Yve’s reps are denying all allegations of abuse, calling them “false” and made up by Mohamed in an effort stay in the U.S. and avoid deportation.

“What Mohamed did is he created these false accusations so that just in case Yve wasn’t going to stick around he would have a backup plan which was the U-Visa. That way, he would stay in the U.S. and not get deported,” A rep for Dominton Talent House, which represents Yve, tells ET. “There is no proof of Mohamed’s domestic violence allegations against Yve. From my understanding, there is footage from Yve’s home that night, and there isn’t really anything that came of it. It’s just a really strange scenario.”

The alleged altercation is said to have happened after it was revealed during an update on Sunday’s “90 Day Fiancé“ tell-all, that Mohamed, 25 cheated on Yve. 48.

While it seemed like they were a happy couple during the tell-all, the surprise update revealed that Yve discovered text messages between Mohamed and another woman. A tearful Mohamed then confessed that he met someone online who was “very nice” and initially thought they were just “friends.” Mohamed claimed he eventually told the woman to stop texting him since he was married, and said that he still loved Yve.

In the alleged text messages, Mohamed suggested that he was only using Yve for a green card. One of the alleged texts from Mohamed also reads, “I would just keep you in bed for days.”

“I texted these women and told them, ‘I am a married man. Please stop texting me,'” Mohamed claimed. “I know I did wrong. I told the same story to my wife and promised her that it will never happen again. I do love Yve, and she doesn’t deserve that.”

Yve, who also said she saw “inappropriate” pictures and calls, told cameras, “You know, it’s very shocking, raw, disappointing, saddening, he spent his time focused on starting other relationships, engaging in activity a married man should not be engaging in.”

Following Sunday’s explosive episode, Yve took to her Instagram Stories to thank fans for their support.

“Thank you ladies for sharing your stories of infidelity, heartaches & pain,” she wrote. “Obviously, we are not alone. Why commitment for some isn’t a commitment. There’s lots of healing that needs to happen in this world on so many levels. If you don’t want to be exclusive just say so, so people can make their own informed decisions …”

Meanwhile, in his own Instagram Story, Mohamed said he was trying to end his relationship with Yve “with respect.”

“A lot of people asking why I’m not saying my part of the story, that’s because I was trying my best to end my relationship with respect, that’s all,” he wrote.

As far as what’s next for Yve and Mohamed, her rep says “it will most likely be a divorce.”

“That’s most likely what it is looking to now. However, because now, he is bringing up all these false accusations and allegations, the timeline of when that is going to happen varies.”

With Yve expected in court over these domestic violence charges Sept. 6, it’s unclear when divorce proceedings between the pair will being.

“We are just as shocked as everyone else because Yve has never hit him or abused him in any way so none of us are sure where this is coming from,” the source adds.

Yve’s rep also claims that Mohamed’s main goal was to get to the U.S. and stay here no matter what, so while the process will not be easy, her rep says Yve will be working with an all-woman team, which includes an immigration attorney, to help her through this situation, and “make sure things go as smoothly as they can.”

“No one should have to go through this. It’s already devastating enough that the whole world now knows about Mohamed’s indiscretions,” the rep adds. “It’s ridiculous. It’s not just for her but it’s to set an example that this type of behavior is not okay.”

ET has reached out to Mohamed for comment.

Reporting by Melicia Johnson.

MORE FROM ET:

’90 Day Fiancé’: Mohamed Speaks Out After Cheating on Yve

’90 Day Fiancé’: Mohamed Tells Yve She Wouldn’t Make a Good Mom

’90 Day Fiancé’s Yve on Questioning Mohamed’s Hypocrisy (Exclusive)