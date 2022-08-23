Julia Fox doesn’t believe in childhood.

In a new post on her TikTok account, the “Uncut Gems” star shared a controversial bit of parenting advice, urging parents to buy their kids cleaning supplies instead of toys.

READ MORE: Julia Fox Responds To Those Viral Photos Of Her Grocery Shopping In Her Underwear

Fox, who has a 19-month-old son with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, explained that the concept of childhood was “only invented in the 18th century,” and that before then, kids were “just regarded as little adults.”

“That’s why in a lot of old paintings the children don’t look the same way that we show them today, you know, with the like angelic features and all that stuff. They didn’t do that back then.”

READ MORE: Julia Fox Insists Her Ex Kanye West Is ‘Harmless’ And Wouldn’t ‘Hurt A Fly’ Amid Ongoing Feud With Kim And Pete

“I think that the idea of childhood was invented as a way to just get parents to spend a lot of money on s**t that kids don’t [need],” Fox continued. “It’s not really teaching your kid anything, you just end up raising a kid that’s helpless and doesn’t know what to do.”

She added that her son, Valentino, isn’t actually all that interested in toys anyway, showing more interest in whatever she’s doing, which has prompted her to get him doing chores.

“I suggest everyone buy their kid a little mini-mop, a mini-broom, and start teaching them those life skills really young,” she told followers. “So that when they enter the real world, they don’t have to outsource for everything, and they know how to do things for themselves.